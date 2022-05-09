Colombia’s May 29th Election Could Elect Nation’s First Leftist President

Interview with Alexander Main, director of International Policy at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, DC., conducted by Scott Harris

Alexander Main previews Colombia’s May 29th first-round presidential election, and the significance that the frontrunner in the race is former leftist guerilla Gustavo Petro, who has served as mayor of Bogotá and is currently a senator, and his running mate, Afro-Colombian human-rights and environmental activist Francia Marquez, who if elected, would become Colombia’s first black vice president.