Interview with George Beebe, former director of the CIA's Russia desk who advised then-VP Dick Cheney, conducted by Scott Harris

George Beebe discuss the status of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, and concern that efforts to end this conflict could be derailed by the Biden administration’s recent announcement that one of their central goals is to weaken Russia’s overall military capacity.

Beebe now serves as Director of Grand Strategy at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.