Color of Wealth Report Documents Growing US Racial Inequality

Jeannette Huezo and Richard Lindayen talk about the group’s most recent “Color of Wealth Report.” The Color of Wealth and MLK’s Dream 2022 documents how since 1980 the economic situation for many Black families and families of color has deteriorated overall relative to whites. The report also traces the growing racial and economic divide in the U.S. resulting from hundreds of years of laws, practices and policies created to sustain white supremacy and protect white wealth.

