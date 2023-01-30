John Levin talks about his group’s upcoming 15th Annual Darwin Day Dinner on Feb. 6 in Westport and previews the presentation by keynote speaker Vanessa Ezenwa, Yale University professor in the department of ecology and evolutionary biology, who will discuss the study of concurrent infection and how this perspective is providing new insight into the spread and impact of infectious diseases.
Connecticut Darwin Day Event Feb. 11th Celebrates Science
Interview with John Levin, southern Connecticut Darwin Day chairman, conducted by Scott Harris