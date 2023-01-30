Robert Harry Socolow discusses the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ “Doomsday Clock” being moved forward to 90 seconds to midnight due the ongoing war in Ukraine, the increased risk of nuclear escalation, climate change and other dangerous world events.
Threat of Nuclear War and Climate Crisis Moves ‘Doomsday Clock’ 90 Seconds to ‘Midnight’
Interview with Robert Harry Socolow, a theoretical physicist and professor emeritus of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Princeton University, conducted by Scott Harris