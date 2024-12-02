John Lugo discusses President-elect Trump’s demonization of migrants and preparations local organizations are making to defend the state’s immigrant residents in the face of Trump’s campaign pledge to conduct the largest mass deportation of undocumented immigrants in U.S. history. He will also address what CT State government and CT Governor Ned Lamont can do to Trump- proof the state.
Connecticut Groups Prepare to Resist Trump Mass Deportations
Interview with John Lugo, Community Organizing Director with Unidad Latina en Accion, and Carolina Bortoletto, co-founder of CT Students for a Dream, conducted by Scott Harris