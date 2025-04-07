Connecticut Prepares for Trump Federal Education Budget Cuts

Interview with Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk, CT Federation of Teachers union and a vice president of the American Federation of Teachers Connecticut, conducted by Scott Harris

Mary Yordon talks about the massive April 5th “Hands Off” protests across the U.S., and the Stamford, CT protest where she spoke in opposition to President Trump and his Secretary of Education Linda McMahon’s plan to make major cuts to education funding, and to eliminate the federal Department of Education.