The Largest Day of Protests Yet in Donald Trump’s Second Presidency

Interviews with Hands Off protesters, conducted by Scott Harris

The protests, which were organized in more than 1,400 cities and towns across the US, Canada, and Europe sent a message to Trump, Musk and the GOP: “Hands Off” our healthcare, hands off our civil rights, hands off our schools, our freedoms, and our democracy. The interviews in this segment were recorded during New York City’s Hands-Off protest, which drew well over 100,000 people.

