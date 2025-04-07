The Largest Day of Protests Yet in Donald Trump’s Second Presidency

The protests, which were organized in more than 1,400 cities and towns across the US, Canada, and Europe sent a message to Trump, Musk and the GOP: “Hands Off” our healthcare, hands off our civil rights, hands off our schools, our freedoms, and our democracy. The interviews in this segment were recorded during New York City’s Hands-Off protest, which drew well over 100,000 people.

