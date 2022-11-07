Consequences of Extremist Coalition Victory in Israel’s Nov. 1st Election

Interview with Phyllis Bennis, a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies and director of the New Internationalism Project, conducted by Scott Harris

Phyllis Bennis assesses what’s at stake in the U.S. midterm election and the results of Israel’s Nov. 1 election, where Benjamin Netanyahu will likely return to power with a hard right nationalist and religious political coalition and the consequences for Israel’s democracy and Palestinian lives.

Bennis is also the author of many books, including, “Understanding the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict: A Primer.” Bennis is a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies where she directs the New Internationalism Project, focusing on Middle East, U.S. wars and UN issues.