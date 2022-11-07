Consequences of Extremist Coalition Victory in Israel’s Nov. 1st Election

Phyllis Bennis assesses what’s at stake in the U.S. midterm election and the results of Israel’s Nov. 1 election, where Benjamin Netanyahu will likely return to power with a hard right nationalist and religious political coalition and the consequences for Israel’s democracy and Palestinian lives.
Bennis is also the author of many books, including, “Understanding the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict: A Primer.” Bennis is a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies where she directs the New Internationalism Project, focusing on Middle East, U.S. wars and UN issues.