Between The Lines – Nov. 2, 2022 – Full Show
November 2, 2022
Norman Solomon: Progressives Can Play a Pivotal Role to Defeat Fascist Republicans in Midterm Election
Wanda Bertram: Polling Stations in Jails Provide Opportunity for Eligible Pre-Trial Detainees to Vote
Andrew Lawrence: Corporate Media's Horse-Race Election Coverage Ignores Critical Issues Important to Voters
Bob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 2, 2022