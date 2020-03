Norman Solomon discusses his recent article, “What the Coronavirus Emergency Has to Do with Biden vs. Sanders,” and the urgent need to continue to build a resilient progressive movement to push for change after November.

Norman Solomon is also co-founder and national coordinator of RootsAction.org, a Bernie Sanders delegate from California to the 2016 Democratic National Convention. He authors dozen books including, “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death.