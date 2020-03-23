Doug Henwood discusses the economic meltdown and your views on the scope of the government’s emergency response, i.e. corporate bailouts, stimulus packages and expansion of unemployment, Medicaid and food stamp benefits.
COVID-19 Devastation of Economy Provides Opportunity to Transform America
Doug Henwood, a contributing editor at The Nation magazine, author of "Wall Street: How it Works and for Whom," "After The New Economy," and "My Turn: Hillary Clinton Targets the Presidency," and host of the weekly radio program, "Behind the News." The former editor and publisher of Left Business Observer