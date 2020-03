Jim Wallis discusses his recent article, “Loving Your Neighbor in a Time of Coronavirus,” and take a critical look at calls by some political and religious leaders to re-open the country, sacrificing older Americans in order to preserve the economy and corporate profits.

Rev. Wallis is the author of 12 books, including “American’s Original Sin” and “God’s Politics,” his newest book is titled, “Christ in Crisis?: Why We Need to Reclaim Jesus.”