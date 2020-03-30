Repairing America’s Public Health System Requires Universal Insurance Coverage

Dr. Garrett Adams shares his views on the federal and state response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how in the short and long term we can strengthen our national public health system – and how we can ensure access to quality affordable health care to the nation’s poor in both normal times, and times of national crisis.

Dr. Garrett Adams is also Associate Professor of Pediatrics, emeritus, Former Chief Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and founder of the Beersheba Springs, Tennessee Medical Clinic