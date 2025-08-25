Danbury, CT, Organizes Community Resistance to Escalating ICE Raids and Abductions

Interview with Rev. Sierra-Marie Gerfao, director of family ministry at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Danbury, and Juliana Soares, an organizer with Greater Danbury Unites for Immigrants, conducted by Scott Harris

The Rev. Sierra-Marie Gerfao and Juliana Soares talk about the escalation of violent ICE raids and abductions in Danbury and in Connecticut, as well as what opponents of this lawless repression are doing to rally resistance against the Trump regime’s dehumanizing policy.