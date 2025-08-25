Unions Organize Nationwide Labor Day ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ Rallies

Interview with Constanza Segovia, organizing director with Connecticut For All, conducted by Scott Harris

workers over billionaires Labor Day

Connecticut For All Organizing Director Constanza Segovia discusses plans underway for Labor Day protests nationally and in Connecticut on the theme of ‘Workers Over Billionaires,’ where the Trump administration has, over the past seven months, launched multiple attacks on working families and labor unions. More information at workers.fyi/wob.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary