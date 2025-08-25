Connecticut For All Organizing Director Constanza Segovia discusses plans underway for Labor Day protests nationally and in Connecticut on the theme of ‘Workers Over Billionaires,’ where the Trump administration has, over the past seven months, launched multiple attacks on working families and labor unions. More information at workers.fyi/wob.
Unions Organize Nationwide Labor Day ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ Rallies
Interview with Constanza Segovia, organizing director with Connecticut For All, conducted by Scott Harris