Dr. Lee discusses her concerns about President Trump’s mental health in the weeks before the election, and if he should lose the time period between the election and the inauguration of the new president. She’ll also talk about what the country should prepare for re: the response of Trump’s supporters to election results, many of whom have discussed taking up arms to defend the president.
Dangerous Days Ahead as President’s Mental Health Deterioration Coincides with Likely Election Loss
Interview with Bandy X. Lee, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor in Law and Psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine, conducted by Scott Harris