Ted Glick talks about his current month-long “Fast to Defeat Donald Trump” in the presidential election. Consuming only water, salt, potassium, and Vitamin C, Ted will be continuing his fast until Nov. 3rd.
Long time Progressive Activist Undertakes Water-Only Fast to Defeat Donald Trump
Interview with Ted Glick a progressive social change movement activist for more than 50 years and author of "Burglar for Peace: Lessons Learned in the Catholic Left's Resistance to the Vietnam War," conducted by Scott Harris