Interview with Dr. Sharrelle Barber, national adviser, and coordinator to the Poor People's Campaign's COVID-19 Health Justice Advisory Committee

Dr. Barber will discuss growing concern about data that finds the number of people dying form the coronavirus are disproportionately from communities of color and the action your group is advocating.

Sharrelle Barber is a faculty member at Drexel University’s Dornslife School of Public Health Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, conducted by Scott Harris