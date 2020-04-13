Massive Coronavirus Triggered Unemployment Leads to Massive Loss of Health Insurance

Interview with Steffie Woolhandler, M.D., M.P.H, distinguished professor of public health and health policy in the CUNY School of Public Health at Hunter College, conducted by Scott Harris

Dr. Woolhandler will examine a recent study that finds that layoffs resulting from the coronavirus lockdown have caused nearly 5 million workers in the U.S. to lose their employer based health insurance, with estimates that as many as 13.5 million will lose their health insurance coverage by the end of June. She’ll discuss ways in which the current crisis has created momentum to move the U.S. to a universal, single payer health system.

Steffie Woolhandler is also co-founder Physicians for a National Health Program.