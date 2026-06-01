Sam Rosenthal talks about his recent commentary, “Establishment Democrats Still Don’t Get Why They Lost in 2024,” and the critical importance—in this moment of Donald Trump’s multi-front violent attack on U.S. democracy—of having a viable political party to stand as an alternative to Trump and the Republican party’s authoritarian project.
DNC Autopsy Report Offers Few Answers for Kamala Harris and Her Party’s 2024 Loss
Interview with Sam Rosenthal, political director of Roots Action, conducted by Scott Harris