Primary Challenge: Why State Rep. Josh Elliott is Running Against Lamont

Josh Elliott talks about his candidacy, the policies he’s advocating and his strategy to win the Aug. 11th primary. Elliott represents the 88th District, which comprises residents of Hamden’s Spring Glen, Whitneyville, parts of Centerville and Shepherd Hill neighborhoods. As deputy House speaker and Majority Caucus co-chair, Elliott won 25 percent of the delegates at the state’s Democratic Convention last month, clearing the 15 percent threshold to force an August primary election against incumbent Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont. Lamont won the party’s official endorsement with about 75 percent of the delegate vote.

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