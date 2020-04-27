Democrats Fail to Fight For Working Families in Coronavirus Emergency Funding Bills

David Sirota discusses his recent article, “Dems Give Unanimous Consent to Trump,” which focused on the federal coronavirus aid passed thus far, what’s been left out for workers, and the big rewards for GOP corporate donors. He’ll also talk about his new TMI newsletter project.

David Sirota also served as a senior advisor and speechwriter on the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. David, author of several books including, “Back to Our Future: How the 1980s Explains the World We Live in Now–Our Culture, Our Politics, Our Everything.”