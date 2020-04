Interview with George Lakey, recently retired from Swarthmore College where he was the Eugene M. Lang Visiting Professor for Issues in Social Change, conducted by Scott Harris

George Lakey discusses his recent article, “The Pandemic is an Opportunity for Major Change — We Need to Get Ready to Come out Charging,” drawing from of the most relevant information for organizing in the current crisis found in his new book co-written with Berit Lakey, titled, “Grassroots and Nonprofit Leadership: A Guide for Organizations in Changing Times.”

George Lakey also managed the Global Nonviolent Action Database research project