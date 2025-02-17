Democrats’ Muddled, Painful Response to Trump-Musk Coup

Interview with Mel Goodman a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, a former CIA analyst and author of books including, “American Carnage: The Wars of Donald Trump, conducted by Scott Harris

ukraine russia

Mel Goodman will examine Trump’s latest initiative to end the Ukraine war, his reported conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin — and how these announced negotiations could impact the people of Ukraine, Russia, and Europe. *

