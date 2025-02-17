Mel Goodman will examine Trump’s latest initiative to end the Ukraine war, his reported conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin — and how these announced negotiations could impact the people of Ukraine, Russia, and Europe. *
Democrats’ Muddled, Painful Response to Trump-Musk Coup
Interview with Mel Goodman a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, a former CIA analyst and author of books including, “American Carnage: The Wars of Donald Trump, conducted by Scott Harris