Branko Marcetic discusses his soon-to-be-published in-depth profile of Russell Vought, the longtime radical anti-government ideologue who, as Trump’s recently confirmed director of the Office of Management and Budget, is now poised to see through the cause of his life: “dismantling the federal government and handing unlimited power over American life back to big business.”
OMB Director Russell Vought, Architect of Trump-Musk Demolition of Federal Government
Interview with Branko Marcetic, a Jacobin magazine staff writer and author of "Yesterday's Man: The Case Against Joe Biden," conducted by Scott Harris