Norman Solomon talks about the recent massive June 14th nationwide anti-Trump protests and his recent commentary, “No Kings Day’ Was Historic: Now We Need a Powerful — and Independent — Movement Against Trump,” discussing the strategies and tactics necessary to stop the Trump-GOP march toward fascism.
Democrats Must Adopt Progressive Economic Agenda to Defeat Trump and Protect Democracy
Interview with Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org, executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy and author, conducted by Scott Harris