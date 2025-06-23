Democrats Must Adopt Progressive Economic Agenda to Defeat Trump and Protect Democracy

Interview with Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org, executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy and author, conducted by Scott Harris

No Kings Protests

Norman Solomon talks about the recent massive June 14th nationwide anti-Trump protests and his recent commentary, “No Kings Day’ Was Historic: Now We Need a Powerful — and Independent — Movement Against Trump,” discussing the strategies and tactics necessary to stop the Trump-GOP march toward fascism.

