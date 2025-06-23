Trump-MAGA’s Embrace of Political Violence Kills

David Schultz discusses his recent Counterpunch article, “The Tragedy of Political Violence: It Works,” recounting how violence has played a critical role in shaping history across the world and here in the U.S. He examines Donald Trump’s and the Republican party’s embrace and normalization of political violence, such as the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the more recent deployment of U.S. military forces to suppress anti-Trump/ICE protests in Los Angeles, as well as how Trump’s MAGA movement could employ political violence to extinguish U.S. democracy.

