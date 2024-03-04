Pete Harrison talks about his group’s effort to pass H.B. No. 5390, legislation to provide financial incentives for municipalities that adopt certain transit-oriented development policies and their other work in the state, “advocating for better local & state land use policies to make every community in Connecticut more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable.”
Desegregate Connecticut Addressing State’s Affordable Housing Crisis
Interview with Pete Harrison, director of the Desegregate Connecticut, conducted by Scott Harris