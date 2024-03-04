James Zogby discusses the ongoing Israeli assault and carnage in Gaza, what more can be done to force an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, and the campaign in Michigan that garnered over 100,000 votes cast for “Uncommitted” in the state’s Democratic Primary, that sent a message of disapproval to President Biden for his support of Israel’s brutal collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza.
Ongoing Gaza Catastrophe Rouses Michigan Primary Voters to Send Biden a Message
Interview with James J. Zogby, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute, conducted by Scott Harris