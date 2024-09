Interview with Wajahat Ali, creator of Left Hook sub stack, co-host of The Democracy-Ish podcast and author, conducted by Scott Harris

Wajahat Ali discusses the presidential debate and election campaign, with a focus on Trump’s threat to democracy, his demonization of immigrants and white supremacist rhetoric and action, as well as corporate media’s skewed election coverage.

Ali is also author of “Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American.”