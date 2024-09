Interview with Billy Bragg, rebel singer/songwriter, musician and activist bridging folk music, punk rock and protest songs for 40 years, conducted by Scott Harris

Billy Bragg talks about highlights of his career, working on three albums of songs written by legendary American folk singer Woody Guthrie, political activism and getting older. Billy Bragg will be playing a show at Norwalk, CT’s District Music Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Bragg celebrated 40 years of making music and political activism with the release of a 14-CD box set titled, The Roaring Forty, 1983–2023.