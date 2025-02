Interview with Stanley Heller, host of the TV newsmagazine “The Struggle," conducted by Scott Harris

Stanley Heller discusses multi-billionaire and Trump pal Elon Musk’s white supremacy and hate speech, examined in his book, “Zionist Betrayal of Jews: From Herzl to Netanyahu,” as well as Musk’s recent Nazi salute at the Trump inauguration, and the U.S. Anti-Defamation League and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s twisted defense of Musk’s “Heil Hitler” gesture.

Heller is also administrator of the New Haven, CT-based group Promoting Enduring Peace and a member of Jewish Voice for Peace.