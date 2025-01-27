Trump’s Pardon of 1,500 Jan. 6 insurrectionists: An Undeniable Endorsement of Right-Wing Domestic Terrorism

Interview with Lawrence Rosenthal, Ph.D., chair and lead researcher at the Berkeley Center for Right-Wing Studies, University of California at Berkeley, conducted by Scott Harris

Lawrence Rosenthal discusses Donald Trump’s pardon and commutation of some 1,500 convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists, many of whom had engaged in violent attacks on Capitol police. He also expresses growing concerns that this blanket presidential pardon will be viewed as a green light by right-wing extremist groups to engage in future political violence targeting Trump’s perceived enemies.