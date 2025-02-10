Amanda Marcotte discusses her article regarding the oligarch billionaire Elon Musk’s lawless federal agency takeover, “‘Hitler had some decent points’: Internet trolls guide Musk’s covert coup,” examining the vile white supremacy that permeates Musk’s technofascist ‘bro’ hackers.
Elon Musk’s Technofascist ‘Bro’ Hackers Illegally Attempting to Eliminate Multiple Federal Agencies
Interview with Amanda Marcotte, a senior politics writer at Salon.com and author of "Troll Nation: How the Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters, conducted by Scott Harris