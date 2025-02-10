Elon Musk’s Technofascist ‘Bro’ Hackers Illegally Attempting to Eliminate Multiple Federal Agencies

Interview with Amanda Marcotte, a senior politics writer at Salon.com and author of "Troll Nation: How the Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters, conducted by Scott Harris

Amanda Marcotte discusses her article regarding the oligarch billionaire Elon Musk’s lawless federal agency takeover, “‘Hitler had some decent points’: Internet trolls guide Musk’s covert coup,” examining the vile white supremacy that permeates Musk’s technofascist ‘bro’ hackers.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary