Derek Black discusses what’s at stake in the Trump administration’s attack on the federal Department of Education, his motivation for this assault, and the importance of federal funds to providing quality primary and secondary education to millions of students across the U.S. He also touches on the issues examined in his new book, “Dangerous Learning: The South’s Long War on Black Literacy.”
Trump’s Targeting of Education Department Could Eliminate Dozens of Federal Programs for Millions of Students Nationwide
Interview with Derek W. Black, professor of law at the University of South Carolina, conducted by Scott Harris