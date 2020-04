Mr. Bacon discuss the plight of U.S. farmworkers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and examine how the U.S. food/agricultural production system is critically dependent on these men and women, and the inadequate or non-existent federal support for these farmworker families during this current crisis.

David is also the author of “The Right to Stay Home: How US Policy Drives Mexican Migration,” and “Illegal People: How Globalization Creates Migration and Criminalizes Immigrants.”