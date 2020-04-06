Interview with Greg Palast, independent investigative reporter/correspondent for the BBC, Rolling Stone and The Guardian, conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Palast discusses how the U.S. can conduct secure primary and general election voting during this coronavirus lockdown with mail-in ballots, and at the same time push back against the continuing GOP tactics of massive voter purges, voter suppression through targeted ID laws, closing down polling places and erecting obstacles to registering new voters.

He has also written four New York Times bestsellers, including “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy,” which is also a feature documentary available on Amazon Prime.