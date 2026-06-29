Carol Evans talks about Common Cause’s concern about and work to protect this November’s midterm election from interference and manipulation by the Trump administration and Republican party. In recent months, the president and GOP have taken multiple steps to implement measures with the intent of suppressing the votes of millions of Americans and rigging election results.
Fighting Trump GOP Voter Suppression and Authoritarian Election Rigging Schemes
Interview with Carol Evans, vice president of policy with Common Cause, conducted by Scott Harris