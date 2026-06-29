Supreme Court Ends TPS Protections for Haitians, Syrians, Opening Door to Mass Deportation

Guerline Josef discusses Haitian Bridge Alliance’s view on the consequences of two recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings: the Mullin v. Doe case that overturns lower court decisions blocking the Trump administration’s move to end Temporary Protected Status for roughly 350,000 Haitians and 4,000 Syrians—and the Mullin v. Al Otro Lado case that allows border officials to turn away asylum seekers arriving at U.S. ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border.

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