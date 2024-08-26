Elik Elhanan discusses U.S. service men and women now speaking out in opposition to America’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza, and shares his views re: the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza, Israeli public opinion and the looming threat of a wider war in the Middle East.
Former Israeli Soldier Condemns His Nation’s Gaza War as a Monstrosity
Interview with Elik Elhanan, a former Israeli Special Forces soldier, a co-founder of the Israeli-Palestinian group Combatants for Peace, now an assistant professor of Jewish Studies at the City College of New York, conducted by Scott Harris