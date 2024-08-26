Former Israeli Soldier Condemns His Nation’s Gaza War as a Monstrosity

Interview with Elik Elhanan, a former Israeli Special Forces soldier, a co-founder of the Israeli-Palestinian group Combatants for Peace, now an assistant professor of Jewish Studies at the City College of New York, conducted by Scott Harris

Elik Elhanan discusses U.S. service men and women now speaking out in opposition to America’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza, and shares his views re: the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza, Israeli public opinion and the looming threat of a wider war in the Middle East.