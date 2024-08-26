Greg Palast talks about Georgia’s five-member state election board, dominated by MAGA election deniers, that adopted new rules raising alarm about the potential for confusion and interference in the election certification process this November, examined his article, “Prepare for November’s Quiet Coup.”
Trump-Backed Election Board Issues New Rules that Could Sow Certification Chaos
Interview with Greg Palast, investigative journalist and New York Times best-selling author of "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy," and director of the film, “Vigilante Inc.: America's New Vote Suppression Hitmen, conducted by Scott Harris