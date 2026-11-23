Interview with William R. "Bill" Piekney, a former U.S. Navy officer and retired 30-year-CIA senior operations executive, conducted by Scott Harris

William R. “Bill” Piekney discusses his recent commentary titled, “Defeated, Defiant, and Dangerous: The Republican Trump prepares for political war against the very electorate that repudiated it.”

He is also former senior consultant at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and a member of The Steady State, an organization of former national security and intelligence professionals who remain committed to their oaths to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”