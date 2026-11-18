Between The Lines – Nov. 18, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 18, 2026Jeff Mangan: Montana Voters Back Bold New Challenge to Supreme Court’s ‘Citizens United’ Dark Money RulingMahmoud Khalil: Mahmoud Khalil Reflects on 104 Days in ICE Detention and Trump Regime’s Attack on Free SpeechLeticia Colon: Energy Efficiency: The Invisible Investment Cutting Costs and Greenhouse Gas EmissionsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 18, 2026Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary