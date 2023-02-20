Fox News Exposed for Consciously Lying to their Audience

Sergio Muñoz discusses his group’s views on Smartmatic and Dominion’s multi-billion dollar defamation lawsuits filed against Fox News, accusing the network of spreading lies that both voting technology companies helped “steal” the 2020 election from Donald Trump — and Fox’s response that the lawsuits are an attempt to “chill journalism,” which runs counter to free speech embodied in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

