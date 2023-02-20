Marvin Dunn discusses the lawsuit, his “Teach the Truth” tours, and growing resistance to DeSantis and Republican Party attempts to censor and whitewash America’s history of segregation, discrimination and violence against communities of color.
Opponents Rally to Oppose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Censorship of Black, LGBTQ History, Book Banning
Interview with Marvin Dunn, professor emeritus of Psychology at Florida International University, one of eight plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s, STOP WOKE ACT, (Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,) conducted by Scott Harris