Jonah Minkoff-Zern discusses the significance of the latest Georgia indictment of Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants for their attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election, and the Republican Party’s condemnation of the charges as “politically motivated,” while remaining silent on threats Trump has made against judges, prosecutors and witnesses.
Georgia RICO Indictment Tells the Story of Trump-GOP Election Subversion
Interview with Jonah Minkoff-Zern, co-director of Public Citizen’s Democracy Campaign, conducted by Scott Harris