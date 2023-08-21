House GOP Proposes ‘American Confidence in Elections Act’ Further Suppressing Targeted Voters

Interview with Rick Weiland, co-founder of TakeItBack.org and 2014 Democratic South Dakota U.S. Senate candidate, conducted by Scott Harris

Rick Weiland discusses his group’s opposition to the House Republicans’ proposed American Confidence in Elections Act (ACE) that establishes strict voter ID requirements, reduces early voting periods, limits mail-in voting and the purging of voter rolls. He also talks about TakeItBack.org’s other initiatives and projects.