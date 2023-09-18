Global Citizen Activists Advocate Establishing Democratic World Federation

Interview with Byron Belitsos, an award-winning publisher and principal author of the acclaimed "One World Democracy" (2005), which is based in part on political teachings of the Urantia Revelation, conducted by Scott Harris

Byron Belitsos talks about the International Day of Democracy (Sept. 15th,) the Earth Constitution Institute’s advocacy for a democratic world federation and the formation of “World Electoral Districts” on four continents with the aim of electing delegates to a Provisional World Parliament to be held next spring in Pondicherry, India.