Byron Belitsos talks about the International Day of Democracy (Sept. 15th,) the Earth Constitution Institute’s advocacy for a democratic world federation and the formation of “World Electoral Districts” on four continents with the aim of electing delegates to a Provisional World Parliament to be held next spring in Pondicherry, India.
Global Citizen Activists Advocate Establishing Democratic World Federation
Interview with Byron Belitsos, an award-winning publisher and principal author of the acclaimed "One World Democracy" (2005), which is based in part on political teachings of the Urantia Revelation, conducted by Scott Harris