GOP Attacks Wisconsin’s Democratic Institutions to Maintain Grip on Minority Rule

Interview with Ruth Conniff, editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin Examiner, conducted by Scott Harris

Ruth Conniff examines the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate vote to fire the state’s nonpartisan top elections official Meagan Wolfe and the GOP legislature’s scheme to impeach newly-seated Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz that is linked to the state’s extreme partisan gerrymandered district maps, and state law regarding women’s reproductive rights.