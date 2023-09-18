Ruth Conniff examines the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate vote to fire the state’s nonpartisan top elections official Meagan Wolfe and the GOP legislature’s scheme to impeach newly-seated Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz that is linked to the state’s extreme partisan gerrymandered district maps, and state law regarding women’s reproductive rights.
GOP Attacks Wisconsin’s Democratic Institutions to Maintain Grip on Minority Rule
Interview with Ruth Conniff, editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin Examiner, conducted by Scott Harris